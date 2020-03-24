

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - thyssenkrupp AG said it is unable to provide a reliable assessment of the business development of the group for the 2019/2020 financial year, due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on the economy.



As a result, the forecast for the group for the financial year 2019/2020 is no longer maintained.



The focus is on the health of employees worldwide. The company also works consistently to limit the business impact of the crisis, thyssenkrupp said in a statement.



