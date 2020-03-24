

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia said it declared more than 3,000 patent families as essential for 5G, less than six months after declaring its previous milestone at 2,000 patent declarations.



With the latest declarations, the portfolio of Nokia cellular standard essential patents declared to one or more of the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G standards spans more than 3,400 patent families, of which more than 3,000 are relevant to 5G standards.



Nokia Bell Labs recently announced a new world record in fiber optics to enable faster and higher capacity 5G networks for the future. Researchers at Nokia Bell Labs set the world record for the highest single carrier bit rate at 1.52 Terabits per second (Tbit/s) over 80 km of standard single mode fiber - the equivalent of simultaneously streaming 1.5 million YouTube videos - and four times the market's previous capabilities of approximately 400 Gigabits per second.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOKIA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de