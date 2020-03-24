

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to South Africa's COVID-19 measures, Anglo American Plc. (AAL.L) said that it will review the detailed regulations relating to the action, including in relation to exemptions for certain business activities. It will issue a further statement in due course.



On Monday, South Africa said it will enforce a three-week lockdown, which effects on Thursday 26 March, in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19.



The company said today that it is working together with the Government of South Africa to ensure the continuity of its business where appropriate in order to minimise any unintended consequences of the announced lockdown.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANGLO AMERICAN-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de