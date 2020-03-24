

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN SE said that expected development for the financial year 2020 contained in the annual report 2019 is also not valid anymore.



The company noted that a sound assessment of the development of its business for the financial year 2020 is currently not possible, due to the globally rapidly progressing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the significant impact on the economy.



The company has implemented emergency plans and temporary production stops to secure the liquidity of the company.



