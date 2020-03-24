

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, Tuesday reported 6.5 percent growth in like-for-like sales for the first ten weeks of the third quarter ended March 7, 2020, and said it is not appropriate to give financial guidance for 2020 and beyond, owing to uncertainities caused by corona virus.



Over the ten weeks, LFL stores were up 2.4 percent and Dunelm.com was up 31.9 percent. Total growth, including the benefit of new store openings, was 7.9 percent, the Group reported.



While the group witnessed a progressively negative impact on its trading due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trading was in line with its expectations prior to the recent downturn. For the past two weeks, which ended March 21, 2020, LFL sales were down 8.8 percent, driven by reduced footfall to its physical stores.



The Group added that it intends to temporarily close down all of its customer facing operations, in order to comply with the new restrictions and guidelines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

