

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit publishes euro area PMI survey results. The composite output index is expected to plunge to 38.8 in March from 51.6 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0814 against the greenback, 119.65 against the yen, 1.0572 against the franc and 0.9277 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



