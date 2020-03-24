

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - RATIONAL AG (RTLLF.PK) said, in view of the negative developments of the past two weeks, the company is retracting the forecast it gave on 10 March 2020. Also, the recommended dividend of 10.70 euros per share will be reviewed. A new dividend proposal will follow in due course, the company said.



'The economic damage for some of our customers is enormous. Businesses in the catering sector traditionally have a low credit rating, so they will face insolvencies or closures if immediate government aid is not received soon,' said Peter Stadelmann, CEO of Rational AG.



RATIONAL AG stated that its Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on 6 May 2020 as planned.



