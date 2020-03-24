Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 794796 ISIN: GB0030913577 Ticker-Symbol: BTQ 
Xetra
24.03.20
10:44 Uhr
1,354 Euro
+0,064
+4,99 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,372
1,387
11:06
1,368
1,381
11:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BT
BT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BT GROUP PLC1,354+4,99 %
COMPUTACENTER PLC11,800+6,98 %