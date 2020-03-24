Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie dem Geld! Firmen mit außerordentlichem Zukunftspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ANS2 ISIN: BMG475671050 Ticker-Symbol: 0M3 
Tradegate
23.03.20
08:08 Uhr
43,000 Euro
-1,800
-4,02 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,400
44,600
11:56
43,400
44,200
12:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IHS MARKIT
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IHS MARKIT LTD43,000-4,02 %