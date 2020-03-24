

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $485.0M, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $109.7M, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $266.0 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.05 billion last year.



IHS Markit Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $266.0 Mln. vs. $243.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IHS MARKIT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de