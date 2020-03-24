

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation eased for the second month in a row in February, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 1.25 percent year-on-year in February, slower than a 1.48 percent increase in January.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 2.1 percent annually in February and those of capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.4 percent and 0.63 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices increased 57 percent and non-domestic market prices gained 1.68 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.51 percent in February, after a 0.26 percent increase in the prior month.



