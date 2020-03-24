

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) announced Tuesday that it is suspending operations at Casa Berardi until April 13, 2020 in compliance with the Quebec Government COVID-19 order for the mining industry. The company's estimates for production and cost will be reviewed with the first quarter earnings release.



Casa Berardi will have limited operations to protect the facilities and environment while operations are suspended. However, the miner confirmed that it does not have a case of COVID-19.



The Government of Quebec ordered the mining industry to reduce to minimum operations as part of the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HECLA MINING-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de