

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) reported that its group result after tax rose to 4.4 billion euros in fiscal 2019 from 3.5 billion euros, prior year. The company said this was significantly influenced by the result from the investment accounted for at equity in Volkswagen AG of 4.4 billion euros. Earnings per share was 14.39 euros compared to 11.39 euros.



The Executive Board of Porsche SE expected a group result after tax of between 3.5 billion euros and 4.5 billion euros for fiscal 2020. The company noted that the forecasts are subject to high uncertainties.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board proposed a further increase in the dividend for fiscal 2019 compared to the prior year. Holders of preference shares are to receive 3.11 euros per share, holders of ordinary shares 3.104 euros per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PORSCHE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de