

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) said, in view of the likely reduction in rents collected in the coming months, full year EPRA earnings are now expected to be significantly below current market expectations. The Board has decided that no interim dividend will be declared at the half year.



The Group said its strategy over the coming months is to preserve liquidity, which is currently approximately 254 million pounds, comprising approximately 29 million pounds of cash and 225 million pounds of committed revolving credit facilities.



