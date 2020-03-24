

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said the company does not currently anticipate shortages for any of its medicines, including all forms of insulin. The company said its insulin manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Europe remain operational. Eli Lilly noted that U.S. pharmacies that temporarily don't have Lilly medicines in stock due to higher demand can order them from wholesalers, and can be delivered in 1 to 2 days.



'COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for all of us, but Lilly has planned for such events. Our manufacturing facilities, supply chain, and Lilly Diabetes Solution Center are designed to support those who rely on insulin,' said Mike Mason, president, Lilly Diabetes.



