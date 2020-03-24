

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group said that the coronavirus and its immediate impacts have engulfed business and society. The development of the environment relevant for the business performance of the company can therefore currently not be reliably assessed.



Salzgitter said it can neither maintain the forecast nor provide an adequately robust new forecast for the financial year 2020.



The company said it is utilizing all available instruments with a view to minimizing the economic impact of the corona pandemic.



