

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy reported a fall in the rate of increase in new coronavirus cases and deaths for the second consecutive day.



The number of deaths from the COVID-19 breakout in the country rose by 601 on Monday, the smallest increase in four days, raising the total death toll to 6077. This is 50 cases less than what was reported on Sunday.



Italian news agency ANSA reported quoting Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli that 3,780 new positive cases were reported on Monday, compared to 3,957 people who tested positive Sunday.



A total of 63,927 people were infected with COVID-19 in Italy, which has been in national lockdown since early March.



The country's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it is early to say when this crisis will be over.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned that the United States could become the next epicenter of COVID-19, citing 'very large acceleration' in infections.



In all, more than 43,000 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, where the death toll crossed 100 in a single day for the first time. A total of 582 deaths have been reported in the country.



However, even as more states were shutting down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, President Donald Trump insisted that the country will soon be open for business.



'America will again and soon be open for business. A lot sooner than 3 or 4 months that somebody was suggesting,' he told reporters at a White House coronavirus task force news conference.



514 more people died in Spain on Monday, the worst day yet.



In Iran, 1,812 people have died from the virus.



The Netherlands has banned all gatherings of more than two people until June.



Almost all states are under lockdown in India, where nine people have died of the disease so far.



The Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of COVID-19 - will partially lift its lockdown in April.



Famous African saxophonist Manu Dibango died of coronavirus.



Budget airline Ryanair announced that most of its flights will be grounded Tuesday.



According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 deaths crossed 17000 and infections are nearing 400,000.



