

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread expects its financial performance for the year ended 27 February 2020 to be in-line with expectations. However, trading in the period subsequent to the year-end has been materially adversely impacted by COVID-19.



The company expects to begin the process of temporarily closing all Premier Inn hotels in the UK with immediate effect. Its hotels in Germany will also close.



The company noted that it is in discussions with the UK Government regarding the use of some hotels, in locations near hospitals, to support front-line key workers.



The Board has decided not to declare a dividend for the full year fiscal year 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WHITBREAD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de