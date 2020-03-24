

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB102.79 million, or RMB1.66 per share. This compares with RMB155.64 million, or RMB2.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB116.52 million or RMB1.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to RMB397.95 million from RMB442.61 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB116.52 Mln. vs. RMB223.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB1.88 vs. RMB3.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB397.95 Mln vs. RMB442.61 Mln last year.



