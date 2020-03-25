

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart said that its employees in the U.S. will have quicker access to their earnings through a new weekly access option, instead of the normal two-week pay period.



Through June, the Walmart employees, will receive free access to Even, a third-party mobile app that offers financial wellness features to help associates with budgeting and saving, as well as instant access to 50 percent of their earned, net wages on a weekly basis.



Currently, the majority of its employees and family members, have everyday access to $4 telehealth doctor visits. The retailer is waiving this fee for those plan members, providing them access to medical and behavioral health services at no cost to them.



In addition, employees and their families can get free support for mental wellness or life concerns 24/7 with Resources for Living, which includes three behavioral counseling sessions at no cost.



The retail giant said it has started installing plexiglass barriers or sneeze guards at pharmacy lanes amid the covid-19 outbreak. It will install the guards at the regular Walmart registers over the next 2 to 3 weeks.



Walmart said it continues to focus on cleaning and sanitizing its stores, including shopping carts so customers can feel safe.



Walmart is installing floor decals in its stores at both the entrances and in checkout lanes, making it easier for customers to judge the proper social distance from each other.



