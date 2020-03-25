

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a provider of consulting, technology services and digital transformation, has signed an agreement to acquire WhiteSky Labs, an independent MuleSoft full-service consultancy, with operations across Australia and Asia. WhiteSky Labs ensures companies bridge the gap between strategy and IT by embedding effective organizational processes, structures and methods.



Capgemini said the 150+ WhiteSky Labs team will help the company to realize the potential of API powered enterprise integration across the region, to support the digital transformation of public and private sector organizations.



