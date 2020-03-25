

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were sharply higher on Wednesday after the White House and the U.S. Senate leaders reached a deal on a stimulus bill worth about $2 trillion to mitigate the adverse effects of coronavirus on the world's largest economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 183 points, or 4.32 percent, at 4,426 after climbing 8.4 percent on Tuesday.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale surged 6-11 percent.



Automaker Renault gained 6.1 percent and Peugeot rallied 8.6 percent.



Renault said it had suspended its production activities at industrial sites in Latin America until further notice.



Capgemini gained 3.5 percent. The provider of consulting, technology services and digital transformation has signed an agreement to acquire WhiteSky Labs, an independent MuleSoft full-service consultancy, with operations across Australia and Asia.



Construction group Eiffage jumped nearly 11 percent after it was chosen as concession operator of the future A79 motorway in France.



