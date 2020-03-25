

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bellingham, Washington-based Grizzly Industrial Inc. is recalling Children's Tool Kits citing lead concerns and toy safety requirements, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The recall involves about 20,645 units sold in the United States and about 100 units sold in Canada.



The recalled Children's Tool Kits have two different model numbers: H3044 and H5855. Model H3044 contains 12 pieces, comprising helmet, goggles, tape measure, tool belt, hammer, pair of leather gloves, ruler, carpenter's square, level, bottle of chalk and suspenders.



The kit with model H5855 contains 11 pieces including goggles, tape measure, wooden tool caddy, hammer, ruler, carpenter's square, level, screwdriver, pliers and an adjustable wrench.



The agency noted that the tool belt, hammer and suspenders of the tool kit, with model H3044, contain excessive levels of lead. This violates the federal lead content standard. In addition, the toy goggles and hardhats do not meet toy safety requirements.



The affected products, manufactured in China, were sold at Grizzly Industrial's showrooms across the nation and online at www.grizzly.com and www.Amazon.com from September 2002 through November 2019 for about $20.



The company has not received any reports of incidents or illness related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to contact Grizzly Industrial for a full refund including return shipping.



In similar incidents, last week, Kidz Concepts called back Lilly of New York children's winter boots due to violation of federal lead content ban. The products were sold exclusively at Zulily.com.



