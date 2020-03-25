Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851921 ISIN: US6745991058 Ticker-Symbol: OPC 
Tradegate
25.03.20
14:05 Uhr
10,972 Euro
+1,022
+10,27 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,352
10,564
14:11
10,412
10,646
14:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION10,972+10,27 %