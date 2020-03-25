

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. plans to restart the production of grounded 737 MAX by May, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The company's decision will depend on the scale of disruptions due to coronavirus as well as clearance from the U.S. regulators for the company's best-selling jet to return to service.



Boeing had stopped 737 MAX production in mid-January after it failed to get regulatory approvals and due to a backlog of 400 undelivered jets.



As per the report, Boeing has asked some suppliers to get ready to ship the parts of 737 MAX in April. The company was hoping to restart the production in April, but had to postpone due the coronavirus spread.



The 737 Max aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.



Since then, Boeing has been trying hard to put its hugely popular aircraft back to service.



Meanwhile, the planemaker in mid-February was hit with a new potential safety concern as it reported to have found debris in the fuel tanks of several undelivered 737 MAX jetliners.



Boeing in January 2019 had reported an order of 5,011 Max planes from 79 customers.



