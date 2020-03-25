Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 ISIN: US9884981013 Ticker-Symbol: TGR 
Tradegate
25.03.20
15:17 Uhr
62,34 Euro
-1,88
-2,93 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,61
64,89
15:39
64,57
64,87
15:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YUM! BRANDS
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YUM BRANDS INC62,34-2,93 %