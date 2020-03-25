

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) said that it has extended for one year its labor agreement with the United Steelworkers or USW covering over 1,300 employees at the company's specialty and standard rolled products businesses and other locations.



As per the contract extension, the language that governs employees' pay, benefits and work rules remain unchanged through February 28, 2021. The company will pay each covered employee a one-time $500 extension bonus.



The extension applies to about 1,300 employees covered by the master contract, working at nine locations: In Pennsylvania, Brackenridge, Latrobe, Natrona Heights, Vandergrift and Washington; as well as Lockport, New York; Louisville, Ohio; New Bedford, Massachusetts; and Waterbury, Connecticut. It also includes USW local 7150 in Albany, Oregon.



The previous contract expired February 29, 2020, with both parties continuing to work without interruption.



