

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release February figures for producer prices, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 2.2 percent om year, slowing from 2.3 percent in January.



China will see final Q4 numbers for current account; the previous reading suggested a surplus of $40.1 billion.



Hong Kong will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth HKD299.99 billion and exports were at HKD269.40 billion for a trade surplus of HKD30.60 billion.



