

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 2.1 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That was shy of expectations for an annual increase of 2.2 percent and down from 2.3 percent in January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices were flat after falling 0.3 percent a month earlier.



Individually, prices were slightly higher for communications services, transportation, postal activities, real estate, leasing and finance. Prices were down for advertising services.



The Services Producer Price Index (All items excluding International transportation) also rose 2.1 percent on year.



