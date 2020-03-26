

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK, UDIRF.PK), a German telecommunication service provider, reported that its earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for fiscal year 2019 fell by 6.8% to 528.5 million euros from last year's 567.2 million euros, reflecting higher costs for Advance Services.



Profit per share was 2.12 euros, compared to 2.30 euros in the previous year.



The number of customer contracts increased by 790,000 to 14.33 million contracts in fiscal year 2019 from the prior year.



Annual revenue grew by 1.1 percent to 3.67 billion euros from last year.



The company will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.05 euros per voting share to the Annual General Meeting.



The company expects revenue and earnings for fiscal year 2020 to be roughly on a par with the level of the previous year.



The company noted that complete annual report will be available on Thursday.



