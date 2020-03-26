Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Erneut MEGA-GOLDFUND veröffentlicht +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 508903 ISIN: DE0005089031 Ticker-Symbol: UTDI 
Xetra
25.03.20
17:35 Uhr
25,460 Euro
-0,070
-0,27 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED INTERNET AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED INTERNET AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,210
25,610
25.03.
25,260
25,560
25.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED INTERNET
UNITED INTERNET AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED INTERNET AG25,460-0,27 %