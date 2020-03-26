

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its operating EBIT for fiscal year 2019 declined to 791.7 million euros from the previous year's 811.0 million euros.



Earnings per share rose to 2.13 euros from 0.94 euros in the prior year. Operating earnings per share improved to 1.99 euros from 1.96 euros in the previous year.



EBITDA rose 5.4% to 1.27 billion euros from the previous year.



The number of fee-based customer contracts increased by 890,000 to 24.74 million contracts.



Consolidated sales grew by 1.8% to 5.19 billion euros from last year.



For the fiscal year 2019, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet will propose a dividend of 0.50 euros per share at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2020.



In view of the corona crisis, the exact date of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting originally planned for May 20, 2020 is currently still open.



United Internet currently expects sales and EBITDA in the fiscal year 2020 to be about on a par with the previous year.



