Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JQ5U ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3 Ticker-Symbol: M5Z 
Xetra
26.03.20
09:26 Uhr
12,160 Euro
+0,180
+1,50 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
MANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,220
12,520
09:42
12,100
12,480
09:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MANZ
MANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANZ AG12,160+1,50 %