

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Manz AG said its Management Board believes that the company will be able to generate profitable growth in 2020 and expects a slight to moderate increase in revenues compared to 2019 and a positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range.



Also, Manz AG published its full report for financial year 2019 and confirmed its preliminary figures.



Martin Drasch, Manz AG's CEO, said: 'Last year's performance did not meet our original expectations. However, the fundamental trends in our Energy Storage, Electronics and Solar segments are intact. We currently have an order backlog of around 170 million euros.'



