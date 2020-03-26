

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales grew at a softer pace in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, slower than a 0.4 percent increase in January.



Sales of clothing and other goods gained 1.5 percent monthly in February and those of food and other groceries, and other consumables increased by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On an annual basis, retail sales grew 5.6 percent in February, following a 2.2 percent rise in the prior month.



