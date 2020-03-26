

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) said the company's Lokelma has been approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with hyperkalaemia. The company noted that Lokelma is the first innovative non-resin potassium binder to be approved in Japan. The approval was based on positive results from stand-alone studies in Japan and global clinical trial programmes. It was also supported by DIALIZE, a global trial for end-stage renal disease patients on haemodialysis.



Lokelma is approved for the treatment of hyperkalaemia in the US, EU, Canada, Hong Kong, China, Russia and Japan.



