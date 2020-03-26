Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857968 ISIN: GB0009465807 Ticker-Symbol: 42W 
Berlin
26.03.20
08:06 Uhr
7,718 Euro
-0,346
-4,29 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,564
8,098
08:09
7,584
7,798
09:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEIR
WEIR GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEIR GROUP PLC7,718-4,29 %