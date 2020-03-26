

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) said that its Group Finance Director Adrian Marsh will not be joining William Hill and remain with DS Smith, citing the current unprecedented circumstances.



Adrian and DS Smith agreed that his prior resignation will be treated as withdrawn and accordingly Adrian will continue as Group Finance Director.



Separately, William Hill Plc. (WMH.L) confirmed that Adrian Marsh intends to remain as DS Smith's Group Finance Director and will not now be joining William Hill.



William Hill stated that Ruth Prior, who is currently serving out her notice period, will continue in role as its Chief Financial Officer.



William Hill is searching for a new Chief Financial Officer.



