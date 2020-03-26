

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group Plc. (BYG.L) said that it is considering a number of initiatives to conserve cash in the short term, including as stated a halt on discretionary capital expenditure.



The company said it will see how our trading patterns develop and a decision about the final dividend will be made in due course.



Big Yellow said it has limited the number of staff in a store at any one time to a maximum of two, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. It has also restricted access to receptions to its customers to one or two at a time so as to ensure social distancing guidelines.



The company has agreed a rent holiday or a deferral on a case by case basis for some customers, principally businesses. Its current like-for-like occupancy across the portfolio is 81.6% across 56,000 customers.



