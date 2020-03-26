

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade surplus increased in February, as exports rise and imports decline, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus increased to SEK 13.2 billion in February from SEK 4.2billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was SEK 11.8 billion.



On an annual basis, exports rose 4.0 percent in February and imports declined 3.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 22.3 billion in February, while the trade balance with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 9.1 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus increased to SEK 9.4 billion in February, compared with a surplus of SEK 7.7 billion in the previous month. In December, trade surplus was SEK 5.5 billion.



