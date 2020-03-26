Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUY ISIN: CA1366351098 Ticker-Symbol: L5A 
Tradegate
26.03.20
12:02 Uhr
16,000 Euro
+1,290
+8,77 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,335
16,330
12:40
15,500
16,495
12:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN SOLAR
CANADIAN SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN SOLAR INC16,000+8,77 %