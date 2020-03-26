

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $67.74 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $111.58 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Canadian Solar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.91 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $919.71 million from $901.04 million last year.



Canadian Solar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $62.91 Mln. vs. $99.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $919.71 Mln vs. $901.04 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

