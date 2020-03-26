

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that due to the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including associated delays in the regulatory review process, the proposed transaction involving Mylan and Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, is now expected to close in the second half of 2020.



Mylan's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to approve certain matters in connection with the deal has been rescheduled from April 27, 2020, to June 30, 2020. The record date for the EGM and the AGM in respect of Mylan's ordinary shares is June 2, 2020.



