

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group (IPG) said that it has withdrawn its financial performance targets for full-year 2020, citing significant macroeconomic uncertainty resulting from the severity of the COVID-19 crisis.



The company anticipates providing additional commentary at the time of its first quarter earnings release, which is scheduled towards the end of April.



The company noted that its balance sheet and liquidity are strong, and consistent with past practices it will look for opportunities to further enhance its financial condition.



