

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor plans to restart production at select plants in North America as early as April 6.



The automaker said it is bringing key plants back online while it introduces additional safety measures to protect returning workers.



Ford plans to resume production at Hermosillo Assembly Plant on April 6 on one shift.



On April 14, Ford plans to start building vehicles at Dearborn Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant's Transit line and Ohio Assembly Plant.



Last week, the Big 3 Detroit automakers - Ford Motor, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - had decided to shut down all North American plants for the two weeks as the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US continues to worsen.



The decision was taken on the strong request from the United Auto Workers, the American labor union that represents workers in the U.S. and Canada, to the automakers to safeguard its members from the virus. The union represents about 150,000 hourly workers at these facilities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FORD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de