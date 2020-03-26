Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9PT ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0 Ticker-Symbol: MTX 
Xetra
26.03.20
17:05 Uhr
144,20 Euro
+9,40
+6,97 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,20
146,55
17:23
146,40
146,65
17:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MTU AERO ENGINES
MTU AERO ENGINES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MTU AERO ENGINES AG144,20+6,97 %