

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc. (GLEN.L) said that its larger operations have not been materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, but a number of its smaller assets have had to restrict or stop operations.



The government of Quebec has ordered all non-essential businesses to close in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.



The company noted that Raglan (nickel) and Matagami (zinc) operations in Quebec, canada will be on care and maintenance for the next three weeks. In Ontario, the government has issued a similar decree, but mining has been designated an essential business and therefore our assets can continue to operate.



Glencore's wholly owned subsidiary, PetroChad (Mangara) Limited has taken steps to commence ceasing production at its Badila and Mangara oil fields.



