

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BroadVision Inc. (BVSN) gained over 32% on Thursday morning after the company said it has teamed with Vmoso Inc. to immediately provide the Telework Jumpstart Program for free of charge.



'With the COVID-19 outbreak proliferating exponentially on a global scale, every organization, public or private, must now implement telework initiatives to comply with government-mandated 'shelter-in-place' or 'self-quarantine' mandates,' the company said in a statement.



The Telework Jumpstart Program is being offered for unlimited free use for 12 months.



'With literally every organization scrambling to establish an effective telework platform for a prolonged period of time during the global COVID-19 crisis, we felt obligated to step up and provide the Vmoso platform to everyone, free of charge,' said Dr Pehong Chen, CEO of Vmoso, Inc.



BVSN is currently trading at $3.92, up $0.93 or 31.10%, on the Nasdaq.



