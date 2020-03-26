Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM52 ISIN: US2270461096 Ticker-Symbol: C7N 
Tradegate
26.03.20
15:53 Uhr
17,546 Euro
+0,400
+2,33 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CROCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROCS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,134
17,224
17:29
17,124
17,234
17:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CROCS
CROCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROCS INC17,546+2,33 %