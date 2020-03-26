

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $298.02 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $218.47 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.7% to $1.40 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $298.02 Mln. vs. $218.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



