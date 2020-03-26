

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $21.12 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $9.40 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $34.70 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $109.68 million from $89.55 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $34.70 Mln. vs. $22.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $109.68 Mln vs. $89.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $95 - $101 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.73 - $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $428 - $438



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROGRESS SOFTWARE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de