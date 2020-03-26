

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release March figures for consumer prices in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall Tokyo inflation is expected to add 0.3 percent on year, slowing from 0.4 percent in February. Core CPI is called at an annual 0.4 percent, down from 0.5 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand will see March results for the consumer confidence index from ANZ; in February, the index fell 0.5 percent on month to a score of 122.1.



China will provide February figures for industrial profits; in January, profits were down 3.3 percent on year.



Singapore will see February data for producer prices; in January, producer prices were down 0.7 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year.



