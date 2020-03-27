Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kaufen Sie jetzt Gold im Boden – und das noch mit Discount!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DH1A ISIN: US43300A2033 Ticker-Symbol: HI91 
Tradegate
26.03.20
18:21 Uhr
68,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,49 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,00
66,50
26.03.
66,00
66,50
26.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HILTON WORLDWIDE
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC68,00+1,49 %