

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies (DELL), in a SEC filing, said it is withdrawing its prior guidance for fiscal 2021, issued on February 27 as part of its fourth-quarter earnings announcement, owing to rising level of uncertainty caused from the corona virus pandemic.



The company also said it is unable to predict the extent to which the global COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact its business operations, financial performance and results of operations for the current fiscal year.



Dell added that it would provide more information during its first quarter earnings call.



